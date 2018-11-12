Kosovo's hopes of competing at the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) Women's World Championships in India reportedly hang in the balance due to visa issues, in the latest example of the country's athletes facing a political obstacle.

The European nation has selected Donjeta Sadiku as their sole athlete for the flagship event in New Delhi, which begins on Thursday (November 15).

But the Kosovan Olympic Committee (KOC) said her participation was in doubt due to the Indian Government not issuing visas.

This is despite the delegation hoping to travel using Albanian passports, the KOC said.

Sadiku, who fights in the lightweight division, was also unable to compete at the Women's Youth World Championships in India in November 2017.

The situation comes after Kosovo were prevented from competing under their own flag at the World Karate Championships in Spanish capital Madrid, which ended yesterday.

Neither India or Spain recognise Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said he was hopeful a compromise can be found.

"The boxer concerned also has an Albanian passport and we have diplomatic ties with Albania, so that should work," he told PTI.

Donjeta Sadiku has previously faced difficulties entering India ©KOC

RK Sacheti, executive director at the PTI, added to India Today: "It is being dealt with at the highest level in the Ministry of external affairs.

"From our side and the Sports Ministry, necessary papers have been provided to the external affairs Ministry."

The International Olympic Committee's deputy director general Pere Miró told insidethegames yesterday that the organisation would tell International Federations that they should avoid hosting international sporting competitions in Spain if the Government there maintains its stance on Kosovo.

It marks the first direct warning from the IOC against Spain, with the stance presumably also applying to India.

"If the Spanish Government are not in the conditions to guarantee the access not only to Kosovo but to every athlete to compete, we should warn all IFs that, until this is solved, they should not hold international competitions there," said Miro.

Kosovo competed in Madrid using the initials of their federation - KKF.

They were still displayed on scoreboards and on screens inside the arena as "World Karate Federation 5".

Kosovo were also twice barred from entering Serbia to compete at the European Karate Championships in Novi Sad in May.

insidethegames has contacted AIBA for a reaction.