Powerlifting will make its debut in the International University Sports Federation (FISU) programme in 2022 as a World University Championship (WUC).

FISU is now inviting prospective hosts to apply to stage the event as well as WUCs in other sports.

The WUCs are claimed to be "the most dynamic and varied" FISU events and take place every alternate year.

As single sport competitions, they give multiple cities a chance to host an international sports event with "minimum cost and complexity", it is claimed.

The 2022 WUC season will have two cluster events, namely Mind Sports - which includes bridge and chess - and Combat Sports, comprising of boxing, karate, muay thai, sambo, wrestling and wushu.

Beach volleyball is among the sports that has its own FISU World Championship event ©FISU

A total of 21 Championships will be held during 2022, including beach volleyball, canoe sports, cross country, cycling, futsal, golf, modern pentathlon, orienteering, rowing, sailing, shooting sport, ski orienteering, speed skating, sport climbing, squash, triathlon, waterski and wakeboard and weightlifting.

The procedure for hosting a WUC in 2022 starts with a call for candidature.

Candidate National University Sport Federations are required to provide a bidding dossier to be examined by the FISU Executive Committee.

The deadline for submission of candidature, with all completed documents, is September 15, 2019.