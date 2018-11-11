Home athletes ended on a high at the International Federation of Sport Climbing's Asian Championships as Japan took gold and silver in the concluding men's and women's combined events in Kurayoshi.

Meichi Narasaki and Kokoro Fujii finished one and two in the men's discipline while Miho Nonaka and Futaba Ito filled the first two places in the women's combined at the Kurayoshi Sport Climbing Centre.

Narasaki and Fujii had earlier won the individual men's bouldering and lead titles respectively, and each won in their gold medal discipline today.

Narasaki finished fifth in the men's lead and 11th in the speed climbing to earn a final winning total of 55.00 points, while third place in the bouldering and 21st in the speed saw Fujii take silver with 63.00.

Bronze went to China's YuFei Pan, who on the day was second in the bouldering, third in the lead and 15th in the speed to earn 90.00 points.

Japan's Miho Nonaka won the women's combined gold today at the IFSC Asian Championships in Kurayoshi ©Getty Images

Nonaka, 21, showed the consistency that earned her the IFSC World Cup bouldering title this year as second place in the bouldering and fifth place in both the lead and speed earned her a winning total of 50.00.

Silver went to 16-year-old Ito, winner of the previous day's bouldering gold, who won in that discipline as well as taking seventh in the lead and 13th place in the speed for 91.00.

Bronze in the women's combined went to the South Korean won the women's lead title earlier in the competition, Jain Kim, with a score of 100.00 after winning the lead event, finishing fifth in the bouldering and coming 20th in the speed.

Sport climbing was one of five sports added to the Tokyo 2020 programme by the International Olympic Committee in 2016, where the combined event will be contested.

Karate, surfing and skateboarding will also debut while baseball/softball will return after being axed following Beijing 2008.