The United World Wrestling (UWW) Under-23 World Championships will begin in Bucharest tomorrow, featuring women's wrestling, Greco-Roman and freestyle action.

The competition, which is taking place at the Sala Polivalenta Bucharest Sports Hall in the Romanian capital, will start with Greco-Roman events and then finish six days later (November 18) with freestyle finals and a gala dinner.

In all, action will take place in 10 women's categories, 10 freestyle and 10 Greco-Roman, ranging in weight from 50 kilograms to 130kg.

It is only the second time a World Championships has been held at under-23 level featuring all three wrestling classes together.

Last year in Poland it was Japan who finished top of the medals table with eight golds and one silver, followed by Russia who won five golds, three silvers and three bronze medals.

Olympic silver medallist Rei Higuchi will wrestle in the men's 65kg freestyle division ©UWW

Russia finished top of the medals table at the Senior World Championships in Budapest last month with 10 golds, one silver and two bronze medals.

UWW released the entry lists for each weight division earlier this week, with entries including Olympic medallists, world and continental champions.

Taking part in the men's 65kg freestyle division will be 2016 Olympic silver medallist Rei Higuchi from Japan.

A European champion from this year, Artur Naifonov from Russia, will wrestle in the men's 86kg freestyle class.

The same venue is currently hosting the World Sambo Championships.