By Liam Morgan at the WiZink Centre in Madrid
Karate World Championships: Final day of medal action
Timeline
- 2 hours ago: Welcome to the final day of the Karate World Championships
- 1 hour ago: WKF praise development of Para karate - but warn Paralympic inclusion along way off
- 1 hour ago: Iran secure first men's kata bronze
- 54 minutes ago: Italy dispatch Serbia to clinch first women's team kata bronze
- 38 minutes ago: Turkish delight in women's team kata bronze medal bout
- 19 seconds ago: Japan edge Azerbaijan in hard-fought men's team kumite bronze medal match
