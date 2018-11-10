Russia's Alexander Kozlovsky was among the individuals honoured by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) at the organisation's General Assembly here.

The former EOC vice-president and Honorary President of the Russian Olympic Committee was presented with the EOC Order of Merit.

The honour marked his contribution in sports and politics, including his work on helping to organise the Moscow 1980 Olympic Games.

"This is a great honour, thank you," Kozlovsky said.

"In my lifetime I have received many awards but today is special.

"This Order of Merit summarises 24 of the happiest years of my life and I thank each and every National Olympic Committee."

European Olympic Laurel Awards were presented to Austria's Peter Schröcksnadel, Greece's Emmanuel Katsiadakis, Iceland's Ellert Schram, Jean-Louis Margue of Luxembourg and Portugal's José Vicente Moura.

The awards were aimed at honouring their roles in promoting Olympic values and ideals in Europe.

The programme here featured three workshops and a closing conference, with plans aimed at helping individuals develop and boost their organisations.

A year long initiative will cover topics of strategic leadership, communications, public speaking, lobbying and conflict management, with a focus on equality, sustainability, human rights and ethics.

A total of 30 participants from 25 countries have been selected to take part, including 19 women and 11 men.

The General Assembly had seen updates from the World Anti-Doping Agency, as well as Organising Committees from upcoming European events.

This included the Minsk 2019 European Games, as well as the Summer and Winter European Youth Olympic Festivals, which will take place in Baku and Sarajevo next year.

The EOC 2018 Laurel Award recipients are:

- Mr. Jansug BAGRATIONI from Georgia (GEO)

- Mr. Jean-Louis MARGUE (LUX)

- Mr.José Vicente MOURA (POR)

– Mr. Emmanuel KATSIADAKIS (GRE)

- Prof. Peter SCHRÖCKSNADEL (AUT)

- Mr. Ellert SCHRAM (ISL) #47thEOCGeneralAssembly pic.twitter.com/Zo2eCKkFSG — EurOlympic (@EOCmedia) November 10, 2018

Montenegro's plans for the Games of the Small States of Europe were also highlighted.

"You in Europe have a great opportunity to show this next year with your European Games, European Youth Olympic Festivals, and the Games of the Small States of Europe," said Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee President.

"It is a unique opportunity to present all European citizens with the future of sport, the next generation of athletes, and new ways to experience sport in modern times."

A Memorandum of Understanding was also agreed by the Spanish and Russian Olympic Committees.

Poland's capital city Warsaw was approved as the host of the EOC General Assembly in 2019, with the 48th edition set to take place from October 25 to 26.

The meeting will coincide with the Polish NOC's centenary celebrations.