Barbados Governor General Dame Sandra Mason visited the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) and was given a tour of the National Olympic Museum.

The esteemed guest was welcomed to the headquarters by BOA staff before meeting with directors of the Association privately.

The BOA President, Sandra Osborne, joined Dame Sandra along with vice president Ralph Johnson and assistant general secretary, Cameron Burke.

Osborne has served as a director within the BOA since 2012 and was also recognised by the International Tennis Federation earlier this year for services to the sport.

Dame Sandra Mason was given a tour of the National Olympic Museum and met with officials from the Barbados Olympic Association ©BOA

As well as representatives from the BOA, the executive director of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation, Sasha Sutherland, was also present.

Sutherland briefed Dame Sandra on her organisation's initiatives and policies.

The visit culminated in a tour of the BOA's National Olympic Museum where the Governor General was presented with a piece of jewellery.

BOA director Esther Maynard handmade the jewellery in national colours and gave it as a gift of thanks to Dame Sandra.