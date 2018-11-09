Next year's United States Taekwondo Open is set to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Centre as the event expands in the run-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The event will run from February 28 to March 3 and will welcome the best talent from around the world.

Last year, the event took place at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino but organisers have arranged for the 2019 Open to be hosted at a larger venue.

"I am excited the 2019 US Open will be in Las Vegas, Nevada once again and I know our attendees will like the change in venue to the Las Vegas Convention Center," said USA Taekwondo director of events Jeanna Salgado.

"I am thankful that we were able to partner up with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for this prestigious event.

"With it being one year before the 2020 Olympic Games we are anticipating a great turn-out."

The tournament will be the 29th edition and is a key event before the Olympic Games get underway the following year.

The first day of competition in February next year will see poomsae events for all age groups, ranging from the youngest junior athletes to the overs categories.