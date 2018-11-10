The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has launched the World Tennis Tour which will serve as a "player pathway" between the junior and elite levels of the professional game.

The ITF have been carrying out a series of reforms designed to help talented junior players progress to the senior game, with the launch of the Tour a part of this.

A three-year review of professional and junior tennis found that too many players try to compete on the professional circuit and it is difficult for junior players to come through to the professional ranks.

A new worldwide tournament structure has been agreed between the ITF, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association, with the Tour consisting of "25s +" tournaments, "15s" tournaments and junior events.

The 15s tournaments will be held within a more localised circuit structure with cheaper hosting requirements, to reduce costs for organisers and participants.

The ITF World Tennis Tour will consist of three competitions, each offering ITF World Tennis Rankings

Tournaments will offer ITF World Tennis Ranking points, with places in higher level tournaments reserved for higher-ranked players, ensuring a consistent approach for entries.

This includes reserved places for ITF-ranked players in the main draw of ATP Challenger tournaments.

The new rankings system will be implemented at the end of 2018.

"The ITF World Tennis Tour provides a clear and integrated pathway designed to attract and retain the best new talent," ITF President David Haggerty said.

"As part of our ITF2024 strategy, it is our mission to deliver for the next generation of players, and the new Tour will help address the issues of progression between the junior and senior game, and potentially enable more professional players to make a living."