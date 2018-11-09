The President of the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) Vasily Shestakov has told insidethegames he "dreams about the day" when at least half of World Championship gold medals are won by different countries and not just Russia.

Shestakov - who is Russian - made the comments with this year's World Championships due to start here in Bucharest today.

At the 2017 World Championships in Russian city Sochi, the hosts won 17 golds while Belarus, who finished second in the medals table, gained only two.

A perceived lack of international spread is an obstacle to any sport hoping to break into the Olympic programme - the ultimate goal of sambo.

"Well first of all as the President of the International Sambo Federation, I am not happy at all with such dominance," Shestakov said when asked if he expected a repeat of Sochi this year.

"I would like to have more gold medallists from different countries, but I need to point out that every year the competition becomes more hard and it's not that easy for Russian athletes to win gold medals anymore.”

While the sport, which was developed in the Soviet Union, is undoubtedly expanding, Russia have continued to dominate in major events since the Sochi World Championships.

Competition will begin in Bucharest today ©FIAS

At the World Youth and Junior Championships last month the country won 27 of the 40 golds on offer, while in September they won the President's Cup in Northern Ireland for the fifth time in a row.

Shestakov reiterated his belief, though, that the tide is changing.

"I know this from both speaking to the Russian federation and other National Federations, so we expect the situation to change every year, and actually it already has started to change," he added.

"If I'm not mistaken, 27 countries got one medal in Sochi, so this is a really good number of the spread of the medals, so I'm happy with that."

Shestakov then noted that FIAS are considering reducing the number of weight categories, meaning there will be fewer medals on offer.

"You're right about Russia in the dominance of the sport, but for example with judo in Japan it was pretty much the same dominance and this is not an obstacle for them," he added.

"But in general we agree that we're interested in more competition.

"I dream about the day when at least more than half of the gold medals will be spread around."

The 2018 World Championships begins today at the Sala Polivalenta Bucharest Sports Hall, with the first medals set to be contested this evening.