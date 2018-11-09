The Japanese women's goalball team has won the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Allianz Athlete of the Month award for October after claiming a first-ever Asian Para Games title.

The team beat Paralympic silver medallists China 5-3 in the final in Indonesia's capital Jakarta.

They received 39 per cent of the public vote.

South Korean table tennis player Kim Hyeon Uk was second with 35 per cent, while Mongolian powerlifter Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar was third with 13 per cent.

Uzbek swimmer Amilova Fotimakhon was among the nominees ©Getty Images

Uzbek swimmer Amilova Fotimakhon and American track athlete Daniel Romanchuk were also nominated.

The public had until yesterday to vote for the athlete they wanted to be the Allianz Athlete of the Month for October via the IPC website's homepage.

The nominations are compiled from submissions by National Paralympic Committees and International Federations.

September’s winner was Dutch rower Corne de Koning after finishing an unbeaten season at the World Championships in Plovdiv in Bulgaria.