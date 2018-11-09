The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) have announced that their 2019 Congress will be held in Sakai City in collaboration with the Baseball Federation of Japan (BFJ) and the Japan Softball Association (JSA).

Delegates from more than 135 countries will discuss the future direction and global strategy of baseball and softball from November 20 to 21.

They will also vote in new associate members and members of National Federations.

The Congress is the first to be held in Asia and will follow on from the second round of men's baseball's flagship international event, the Premier12, which is also acting as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari has said that the WBSC is "very excited" to host their 2019 Congress in Sakai City in Japan ©Getty Images

Both baseball and softball will return to the Olympic programme in 2020 following their axing after Beijing 2008.

"WBSC is very excited to partner with Sakai City and bring together baseball and softball's decision makers at the 2019 WBSC Congress," said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari.

"Sakai City - one of Japan's most important and historic cities - is the ideal host for the next WBSC Congress, as baseball and softball are in their most important times in history, leading to the Premier12 2019 and the Olympic return at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"The baseball and softball world will also come together in Sakai to ensure our sport shines as brightly as possible at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and beyond."