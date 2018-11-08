The Kenya Football Federation (KFF) has claimed a decision to reinstate Equatorial Guinea to this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations is a "great injustice" as the governing body confirmed it would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Equatorial Guinea were banned from the tournament in Ghana by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after they were found to have fielded an ineligible player in qualifying.

The CAF announced yesterday the decision had been reversed following an appeal and that Equatorial Guinea would replace Kenya - who took the country's place after they were initially thrown out.

The dispute centred on the eligiblity of Annette Jacky Messomo, who was allegedly of Cameroonian nationality.

The CAF said in its latest verdict that she was "eligible to play for the national team of Equatorial Guinea".

The ruling from the CAF, which comes with just over a week until the tournament is due to begin, has been met with an angry response from the KFF.

"We are profoundly astonished by the Appeal Board of the CAF decision to reinstate Equatorial Guinea women’s football team to the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations, only ten days before the start of the tournament," KFF spokesperson Barry Otieno said, according to Agence France-Presse.

"We feel the decision is not only a great injustice to the Kenyan women's football team, the Harambee Starlets, but to millions of Kenyans, the Kenyan Government and the national federation, which has since dedicated enormous resources in preparation for the tournament."

The incident marks the latest involving Equatorial Guinea, who were banned from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup for fielding ineligible players as well as using "forged and falsified" documents.

The African nation recruited 10 Brazilian-born players to compete in qualifying for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

They had already been barred from participating at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Equatorial Guinea's women were also disqualified from the London 2012 Olympics for fielding an ineligible player.

The 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations begins in Ghana on November 17 and runs through to December 1.