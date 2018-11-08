The Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) launched a new course as part of its National Coaching Certificate Programme (NCCP).

Twenty coaches were expected to attend the course as part of a programme which has reportedly already seen "scores of coaches" improve their abilities.

This has been done by teaching them "new, internationally recognised techniques".

The course lasts six days.

An NCCP course was last launched in June, which looked to improve the standard of sports coaching in Jordan.

The last course in June was attended by 18 coaches ©JOC

Eighteen people attended on that occasion.

The NCCP consists of three levels of courses, containing 12 separate modules.

It was developed in coordination with Canada.