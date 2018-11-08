The International Judo Federation (IJF) is preparing for its ninth Grand Prix event of the year as the world's top judokas travel to Tashkent from tomorrow.

Athletes in Uzbekistan's capital will be able to earn Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualification points as well as medals.

The event runs over the weekend until November 11 and all weight categories for both men and women will be contested at the Uzbekistan Sports Centre.

The first day of competition will see the lightest weight categories contested as the women's under-48kg, under-52kg and under-57kg events, as well as the men's under-60kg and under-66kg, will be held.

Armen Bagdasarov, President of the Uzbekistan Judo Federation, is looking forward to his country hosting the important tournament.

"It is a great honour for the Judo Federation of Uzbekistan to organize the sixth edition of the IJF Grand Prix in Tashkent," Bagdasarov said.

"Tashkent has been a great part of the IJF World Judo Tour and I believe that the best athletes from all around the globe will get together this year to compete for Olympic qualification points.

"Our federation is looking forward to seeing all of you in Tashkent and will do its best to organise a memorable stay for all the participants."

Olympic champion & Abu Dhabi GS silver medallist Majlinda Kelmendi 🇽🇰 jumps straight back into action at #JudoTashkent2018 this Friday.



RT if you think Kelmendi will win her first IJF 🥇 medal since Paris 2017. pic.twitter.com/b9pxr804HT — Int. Judo Federation (@IntJudoFed) November 6, 2018

Delegations from 47 countries will compete at the Grand Prix, representing all five continents.

With a total of 352 competitors, IJF sport director Vladimir Barta praised the lessening gap between the number of male and female judokas with 151 women and 201 men expected to take part.

"We are approaching the parity of men and women and it is excellent news," he said.

World number six and Olympic bronze medallist, Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh of Kazakhstan, is expected to headline the women's under-48kg event whilst Olympic champion, Majilinda Kelmendi of Kosovo, will compete in the under-52kg category.

In the men's events, Hungary's Krisztian Toth is ranked third in the world but may have to beat former world champion, Nemanja Majdov of Serbia, in the under-90kg category.

"The IJF World Judo Tour has become a highlight on Uzbekistan's sporting calendar and the passion and enthusiasm of the local fans makes this Grand Prix a riveting attraction," said IJF President, Marius Vizer.