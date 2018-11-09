The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) has announced the three winners for their Best of October awards, with Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games champion Trenton Cowles receiving the men's award.

Each national governing body can nominate a male, female and team for the USOC Best of the Month awards, with a shortlist compiled and then voted on by representatives of national sport, the media and the public.

Cowles took home the men's award thanks to his dominant performance at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

The archer took gold for the US by never scoring less than 28 out of 30 or dropping a set in match-play.

The American also paired with Namibia's Quinn Reddig in the mixed team event, winning bronze and Namibia's first medal at the Games.

The three recipients of USOC's Best of October Awards each achieved success in the month in their respective sports ©Team USA/Twitter

The female award was presented to Adeline Gray who took gold at the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Gray won her fourth world title in the 76 kilograms event and equalled the record number of world golds by any American wrestler.

Beach volleyball duo April Ross and Alix Klineman earned the team award with two tournament victories in October.

At the beginning of the month, Ross and Klineman beat the top seeds to win gold in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.

They then followed up with another gold medal at the International Volleyball Federation World Tour four-star event in Yangzhou, China.