Organisers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics has announced the formation of a Legacy Coordination Committee to oversee projects that will ensure the long term use of structures and facilities related to the Games.

The Committee will be responsible for reviewing legacy projects as well as overseeing their completion.

The projects will aim to make use of the Beijing 2022 infrastructure as well as ensuring that the Games continue to benefit the citizens of the Chinese capital.

The Committee will consist of representatives from the General Administration of Sport of China, the China Disabled Persons' Federation and the Beijing Olympic City Development Association.

The Bird's Nest Stadium, used for the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic Games, will also feature as the city stages the winter edition ©Getty Images

It will also feature representatives of the state and Government departments at national, regional and local level.

This will include the Beijing Municipality, Hebei Province and Zhangjiakou City.

The Organising Committee will release its full legacy plan later in November but plans to make use of the city's Summer Olympic legacy as it prepares to be the first host of both the Summer and Winter Games.

Beijing 2022 is set to use some of the same venues that were built for the 2008 Olympics.

For example, the Water Cube will stage the curling events, and become known as the Ice Cube.

The National Indoor Stadium will host ice hockey events and the Bird's Nest will hold the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Legacy was a major concern following the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, with concerns existing about the use of venues.