A workshop for coaches and athletes competing in the Pan American Para-Badminton Championships has been held in the host city of Lima in preparation for the competition due to start tomorrow.

Leading the workshop was Dina Abouzeid, the national Para-badminton coach of Spain, and Brazil's Letisson Samarone, a Pan Am (BPAC) Para-badminton coach.

Athletes and coaches from Argentina, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, the United States Venezuela and hosts Peru attended the event.

Badminton is due to make its debut in the Paralympic Games at Tokyo 2020.

The workshop's participants received a certificate at the end of the event for taking part ©Badminton Pan America

They are all due to participate in the Pan American Para-Badminton Championships at the Polideportivo 2 - CAR Videna in the Peruvian capital of Lima in an event scheduled to conclude on Sunday (September 11).

Also in attendance was Pilar Carrillo, chief operating officer of BPAC, and John Shearer, the World Badminton Federation development manager.

The athletes and coaches received a certificate for their participation at the end of the workshop.