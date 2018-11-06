English lawyer and writer Nigel Roberts will pen a special edition of a travel guide dedicated to the Minsk 2019 European Games.

The author had visited Belarus' Sport and Tourism Ministry to present the fourth edition of his travel guide on the country.

The Deputy Sports and Tourism Minister Mikhail Portnoi then suggested that Roberts write a special edition featuring the sports facilities to be used for the Games next year.

Nigel Roberts visited Belarus' Sport and Tourism Ministry to present the fourth edition of his travel guide to Belarus before being asked to produce a special edition for the 2019 Minsk European Games ©Belarus Unwrapped

The people who are engaged in the project and the places that will interest foreign tourists will also be included after Roberts accepted the suggestion.

The second European Games will be held in Mink from June 21 to 30 next year, with around 4,000 athletes expected to take part in 200 events over 15 sports.

It follows the inaugural Baku 2015 European Games.