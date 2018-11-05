Ireland will host the European Cross Country Championships in December 2020 at Fingal in County Dublin, European Athletics has announced.

The 2021 European Athletics Under-20 Championships have also been awarded to the Estonian capital Tallinn.

The venue for the 2020 European Cross Country Championships will be the National Sports Centre Campus in Blanchardstown.

In 2009, Dublin staged these Championships in Santry Demesne.

Athletics Ireland chief executive Hamish Adams said: "We are delighted to have secured the hosting of the SPAR European Cross Country Championships for 2020.

Dublin, which successfully hosted the 2009 European Cross Country Championships, will now be the setting for the 2020 version ©Getty Images

"We look forward to working with Fingal County Council, Sport Ireland and RTE to ensure the event is a world class experience for both athletes and spectators."

Fingal County Council senior executive officer Mary Godwin added: "We look forward to working closely with Athletics Ireland and the other partners to ensure we host the best European Cross Country Championships to date."

Adams and Godwin helped present the Athletics Ireland bid - which was supported by Fingal County Council, Sport Ireland and Irish state broadcasters RTE - at the European Athletics offices in Lausanne.

Accompanying them were Athletics Ireland President Georgina Drumm, Organising Committee chair and bid coordinator Liam Hennessy, chair of competition and Organising Committee deputy president John Cronin and marketing and promotion manager Claire Shannon.

Representing the Estonian bid in Lausanne were Estonian Athletic Association President and general secretary Erich Teigamagi and Sirje Lippe, and deputy head of the Tallinn Youth and Sports Department Ain Kiv.

Tallinn was the host of the 2011 European Athletics Under-20 Championships and the 2015 European Athletics Under-23 Championships.