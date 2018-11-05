Kento Momota will play Lin Dan in a heavyweight first round clash at the Badminton World Federation Fuzhou China Open, which begins tomorrow.

Japan's Momota, the top seed and reigning world champion, will meet the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympic champion in what is undoubtedly the pick of the opening ties.

China's Lin, a five-time world champion, is now ranked 13th in the world so is not among the seeds for his home tournament.

Both players are part of a strong field which has assembled for the Super 750 World Tour competition at Fuzhou's Haixia Olympic Sport Center.

The tournament is different to the higher-rated China Open, a Super 1000 event which was held this year in September.

China's Shi Yuqi, who was the runner-up to Momota at this year's World Championships, starts as second seed.

Lin Dan is a two-time Olympic champion and will play the reigning world champion in round one ©Getty Images

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, the 2017 world champion, has withdrawn, but China's reigning Olympic gold medallist Chen Long is seeded sixth.

In the women's draw, Chinese Taipei's world number one and Asian Games champion Tai Tzu-ying will not compete to leave Japan's second seed Akane Yamaguchi as the best-ranked player in the tournament.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Carolina Marin of Spain is the fifth seed while Chen Yufei will lead the Chinese challenge as the third seed.

India's PV Sindhu, a perennial major silver medallist who has come second at the Olympics, World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, is seeded fourth.

The event will run until Sunday (November 11).