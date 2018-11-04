Kenya’s Mary Keitany won the New York City Marathon for the fourth time in five years on a day when Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa claimed his first title.

But while Desisa won by just two seconds from compatriot Shura Kitata, clocking 2 hours 05min 48sec, the 36-year-old Kenyan finished more than three minutes clear after a startlingly fast second half of the race saw her finish in 2:22:48 - the second fastest women’s time ever run in New York City.

Keitany’s rivals included compatriot Vivian Cheruyiot, the Olympic 5,000 metres champion and London Marathon winner earlier this year, and defending champion Shalane Flanagan of the United States, who eventually finished second and third respectively in 2:26:02 and 2:26:22.

After world half marathon champion Netsanet Gudeta and fellow Ethiopian Rahma Tusa had towed a leading pack of eight through the half marathon in 1:15:49, Keitany waited until they reached 15 miles before cutting loose in the final race of this year's World Marathon Majors.

She put in a 4:57 mile followed by a 4:55 and a 4:58, the latter cracking her one remaining rival, Tusa, before going on to record a second half time of 1:06:58.

Keitany ran a 15:19 five kilometres between 25 and 30 kilometres and her 10km segment which took her to 35km was run in 30:53, a world-class time in its own right.

"I didn’t want to rush at the beginning to suffer at the end," said Keitany, who faded badly at the London Marathon earlier this year, having been on world record pace at the start.

"I wanted to be comfortable so I could be strong at the finish."

Tusa began to feel the full effects of attempting to stay with Keitany and in the miles that followed she was caught and passed by Cheruiyot.

Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa wins the men's title at the New York Cty Marathon ©Getty Images

But with three miles to run, Keitany had more than two minutes to spare over Cheruiyot, her advantage only growing as she entered the closing miles through Central Park.

Cheruiyot had to be content with a runner-up spot after struggling with a variety of injuries.

"I had a hamstring injury and knee and calf injuries so I was running in pain throughout," she said.

"I have to be happy with second."

The 37-year-ol Flanagan was highly emotional as she reached the finish.

"I’m proud that I kept fighting even though there were some tough moments in there," she said.

"I love this community, the running community, and I’ve had an unbelievable time competing here."

Her fellow US athlete Molly Huddle was not far behind, the 34-year-old finishing in 2:26:44 for fourth.

Tusa paid a heavy price for her exuberance and faded to fifth in 2:27:13, with Boston Marathon champion Desiree Linden next home in 2:27:51.

The men's race at the New York City Marathon came down to the closing stages ©Getty Images

By contrast, the men’s race was in doubt until the final uphill run to the finish in Central Park.

With last year’s champion Geoffrey Kamworor possessing such well-known speed and strength at shorter distances, a trio of Ethiopians teamed up through the first-half, appearing desperate to draw the sting out of the Kenyan long before he reached the finish.

Kitata, Desisa and Tamirat Tola took turns pushing the pace, reaching halfway in a solid 1:03:55, with just two Kenyans, Kamworor and Festus Talam, for company.

Talam was the first to crack just after 20 miles, with Tola falling away after 22 miles.

Kamworor moved to the front with a 4:29 mile, but still couldn’t shake off Desisa over the final two miles and began to fade with a mile remaining.

Kitata passed him and then Desisa inside the final mile, but the latter responded with an irresistible surge that saw him to victory.

"I am very, very satisfied to be the champion," said Desisa.

"Today is my day.

"Thank you, New York."

Kitata was just behind with 2:06:01, with Kamworor having to settle for third in 2:06:26.