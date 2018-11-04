Colombian weightlifters Andrés Mauricio Caicedo Piedrahita and Yeison Lopez Lopez have been provisionally suspended after each returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF), it has been announced.

Both AAFs are for exogenous Boldenone and come from urine samples

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said in two separate statements that the athletes, neither of whom were due to compete here at the 2018 World Championships in Turkmenistan's capital, are "provisionally suspended in view of a potential anti-doping rule violation".

"In any case where it is determined that the athlete did not commit an anti-doping rule violation, the relevant decision will also be published," the statements add.

"IWF will not make any further comments on the case until it is closed."

La Federación Colombiana de levantamiento de pesas transmite la Información divulgada de carácter público por la IWF. Información completa en: https://t.co/U5K2PMeXrA — FEDEPESASCOL (@FEDEPESASCOL) November 4, 2018

Caicedo Piedrahita was a men's 69 kilograms bronze medallist at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing in China.

He also competed at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in the men's 77kg event, finishing sixth.

Lopez Lopez, meanwhile, won three men's 77kg gold medals at the 2016 IWF Junior World Championships and repeated the feat the following year.

Colombia have won two bronze medals here at the 2018 IWF World Championships thus far.

Oscar Albeiro Figueroa Mosquera finished third in the men's 67kg clean and jerk today, while Francisco Antonio Mosquera Valencia rounded out the men's 61kg clean and jerk podium yesterday.