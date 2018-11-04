Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud claimed gold in the women's event at the Freestyle Skiing Big Air World Cup in Modena in Italy.

The 18-year-old, who won Olympic slopestyle silver at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February, tallied 172.50 points to take home the title.

She had previously topped qualification and landed the best jump of the entire six-woman final with her first attempt, scoring 89.25.

There was also Swiss silver as Sarah Hoefflin, the Olympic slopestyle gold medallist, scored 160.25.

Bronze went to Germany's Kea Kuehnel on 159.00.

Birk Ruud won the men's title in Modena ©Getty Images

Birk Ruud grabbed gold for Norway in the men's competition, scoring 178.25.

It meant American Alexander Hall had to settle for silver on 178.25.

Andri Ragettli won another medal for Switzerland as he took bronze on 173.75.

Freestyle skiing big air will make its Olympic debut at Beijing 2022.