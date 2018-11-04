A selfie contest run by the organisers of the Minsk 2019 European Games has been extended until December 31.

Participants have been encouraged to take a photo of themselves in front of a sporting venue or while taking part in a sporting activity, before uploading it using the hashtag #Minsk2019.

So far, more than 100 photos have been uploaded from 22 different countries such as China, the United Kingdom, Russia, Canada and Germany.

Thanks to your activity and interest, we extend our contest of sports selfie photos. Hurry up to take part and win good prizes! #minsk2019 #europeangames #brightyear #brightyouhttps://t.co/ZcSTFOKCfk — The 2nd European Games (@2EuropeanGames) October 29, 2018

After December 31, the second stage of the contest will take place where the photographs that passed the jury selection will be voted on.

Three winners from the ten most popular photographs will be picked by a jury.

Those that win will receive tickets for the European Games, merchandise and a certificate from Belteleradio, the company running the competition.

The second European Games will take place in the Belarus capital from June 14 to 30.