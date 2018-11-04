Gafur Rakhimov has said his election as International Boxing Federation (AIBA) President is an "important step forward" despite the sport's Olympic future now being at risk.

The Uzbek defeated sole rival Serik Konakbayev in an election at the AIBA Congress in Moscow yesterday, receiving 86 out of 134 second round votes to claim an overwhelming victory.

It means that AIBA delegates ignored a clear warning from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that electing Rakhimov - described as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals" - could see the organisation suspended.

"The IOC has made it clear from the outset that there are issues of grave concern with AIBA regarding judging, finance, the anti-doping programme and with governance - which includes but is not limited to the election of the AIBA President," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said following the verdict yesterday.

Rakhimov denies any wrongdoing and has suggested that he could step aside as President for a limited period to avoid putting the sport's Olympic place at Tokyo 2020 in jeopardy.

He has also claimed that AIBA was on the brink of bankruptcy until he took over as Interim President 10 months ago.

Boxing's Olympic future remains under threat ©Getty Images

"Today has been a great day for AIBA and it represents an important step forward for boxing," the Uzbek said in a statement released this morning.

"I am honoured to have been elected as the President of AIBA, and I want to thank the AIBA family for their trust and for allowing me to continue leading this great organisation.

"I am confident that, together with my new AIBA Executive Committee members, the AIBA staff and the national federations, we will be able to continue on the progress made in bringing boxing into a new era."

Suspension of AIBA would mean they would not be involved at Tokyo 2020 but an Olympic boxing tournament could still be run by another organisation.

How this would work is yet to be determined but Konakbayev is a potential candidate for a role in any breakaway group.

He has already arranged to travel to Lausanne next week to hold talks with the IOC.

The position with AIBA is set to be top of the agenda when the IOC Executive Board is due to hold its next meeting in Tokyo between November 30 and December 2.

AIBA has been in a rocky period since Taiwan's CK Wu stepped down as President last December following allegations of mismanagement.

Italy's Franco Falcinelli took charge on an interim basis but relinquished the role in January and was replaced by Rakhimov.

In the build-up to yesterday's election, Falcinelli was suspended from all of his roles in the sport following a letter he sent calling on members of the AIBA Executive Committee to back Konakbayev's candidacy.

However, the District Court of Lausanne ruled that the European Boxing Confederation head should still be eligible to stand for the continent's vice president role and he was duly elected in Moscow.

