By Duncan Mackay at the Radisson Royal Hotel in Moscow
International Boxing Association Congress and Election
Timeline
- 2 hours ago: AIBA to elect new President with Gafur Rakhimov big favourite
- 2 hours ago: Rakhimov election as AIBA President would go against "best interests" of sport, IOC warn
- 2 hours ago: Election delayed after agenda not completed on day one of AIBA Congress
- 1 hour ago: Coffee break as preparations being for AIBA election
- 50 minutes ago: Rakhimov rival confident is closing gap but fears not enough
- 27 minutes ago: Germany among countries set to vote for Rakhimov as AIBA President
View latest updates