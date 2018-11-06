Canada's Louis Bouchard and Norwegian Erik Braaten have been announced as the coaches for the Canadian cross-country ski team.

Bouchard was previously a former national junior team coach, national training centre coach and national team coach at three Olympic Winter Games and will now take over head coaching responsibilities alongside Braaten.

He has been the recipient of the Petro-Canada Coaching Excellence Award four times.

Braaten will be a national team coach for the first time, having coached in the Norwegian system for the last six years.

"I am excited at this opportunity and I look forward to leading elite skiers representing Canada on the international scene," said Bouchard.

"Trust and chemistry are key ingredients to any successful team and I’m excited to be working with Erik in helping Canada’s high-performance cross-country skiers achieve their performance goals over the next years."

Canada's Louis Bouchard has been announced as a coach for the Canadian cross-country team ©ICI Quebec

Braaten added: "I am extremely honoured to have the opportunity to continue my own professional development as a coach while working with Louis and the Canadian programme.

"Coaching the Canadian programme is an opportunity of a lifetime, and an exciting challenge that I’m ready for."

Bouchard coach the World Cup Team and for monitor the day-to-day training of athletes in eastern Canada.

Braaten will join Bouchard for certain World Cup races and the World Championships and will be responsible for the athletes in western Canada, as well as being national team coach for the World Junior and Under-23 World Championships.