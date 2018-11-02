Giuseppe Campoccio took home three gold medals from the World Para Athletics' first dedicated throws competition in the Italian city Ancona.

The Italian was victorious in the men’s discus throw F32-33-52, the javelin throw 33-34 and shot put 3kg F33 at Ancona’s Palaindoor Sport Complex as nearly 150 leading Paralympic athletes took part in the meeting.

The home crowd seemed to be a strong advantage, with further Italian success in the competition.

Paralympic champion Assunta Legnante won the women’s shot put F11-37-38-41, while compatriot Giuseppa Nicoletti got the gold medal in the shot put F32-33-34.

Maria Criscione was triumphant in the discus throw F32-33-34 and Elena Favaretto won the javelin throw F11-37-38.

In the men's competition, Antonino Puglisi got gold in the shot put F32-34, while Simone Giovarruscio did the same in the discus throw F12-13-36-37-41-44-63.

Italy's gold medal tally was then brought up to eleven through Antonio Acciarino in the shot put F36-37-44-63 and Mersed Becirovic in the discus throw F55-56-57.

Italy's Paralympic champion Assunta Legnante won the women’s shot put F11-37-38-41 at the 2018 Ancona Winter Challenge ©Getty Images

Bulgaria finished second behind Italy in the medal table with five golds.

Petar Petrov got two in the men’s shot put F52-56-57 and javelin throw F56-57 and Georgi Kiryakov secured two more in the men’s shot put F54-55 and javelin throw F52-54-55.

Daniela Todorova got Bulgaria's fifth gold medal in the women's competition, winning the women’s javelin throw F34-54-55-56-57.

Canada managed to get four gold medals at the competition, with Alister McQueen victorious in the men’s javelin throw F13-37-63-64 and Renee Danielle Foessel winning the women’s discus throw F11-37-38-41.

Winning the remaining two golds was Sarah Mickey in the women’s discus throw F54-55 and Greg Stewart in the men’s shot put F12-20-40-41-46.

The United States got two gold medals through Christy Gardner in the women’s shot put F54-55-56-57 and discus throw F56-5.

Greece’s Athanasi Konstantinidis in the mixed club throw F32 and Slovakia’s Marián Kuřeja in the men’s club throw F51 won the remaining two events.