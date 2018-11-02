Gafur Rakhimov today signalled he would step aside for a limited period as President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) to avoid putting the sport's place on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 in jeopardy.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have made it clear that they will seriously consider boxing's position if Rakhimov, described as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals" if elected permanent President at the AIBA Congress here tomorrow, which he is expected to be ahead of only rival, Kazakhstan's Serik Konakbayev.

"You have probably heard that the IOC has raised some concerns about AIBA and the position of boxing in the Olympics," Rakhimov, elected Interim President in January, told delegates during his report on the opening day of the Congress

"I am happy to report to you that we are addressing all these concerns and are making excellent progress.

"We are addressing any issues that the IOC would have as a result of the election for leadership positions, including President, through new amendments to our statutes.

"This amendment, which you will vote on this afternoon, will put in place a system that will allow an elected President, whoever that may be, to step aside for a limited period of time should it be necessary."

The AIBA Congress in Moscow will debate a proposal which would allow Gafur Rakhimov, far right, to step aside as President for up to year in the hope it will help save boxing's place on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 ©AIBA

Rakhimov added: "We have agreed with the IOC, that we will be submitting a report by mid-November with all the decision made by this Congress.

"And I am looking forward to submitting this report and including all the improvements that will be approved by you over the coming days.

"Then we will get everything in place for Olympic boxing in Tokyo, in Paris [2024], in LA [2028] and any other future Olympic host.

"Because Olympics and boxing belong together."

The IOC have repeatedly warned that they would have serious problems with the election of Rakhimov, who has failed in his attempts to get his name removed from a blacklist compiled by the United States Department of the Treasury which he has been on since 2012.

The US Department of the Treasury claim Rakhimov is part of criminal organisation that includes citizens of the former republics of the Soviet Union known as Brothers' Circle and which has links to the heroin trade.

Rakhimov denies he has done anything illegal and his name was removed from Interpol's most wanted list in July.

Under the proposal, Rakhimov would step aside as President for a period of up to one year and be replaced by a candidate nominated by the AIBA ruling Executive Committee, widely expected to be Argentina's Osvaldo Bisbal, head of the Boxing Confederation of the Americas.

Rakhimov, though, would remain on the Executive Committee and retain full voting rights.

The proposal is unlikely to be an acceptable compromise to the IOC, who, instead of removing boxing from Tokyo 2020, could suspend AIBA if Rakhimov is elected permanent President and establish a rival governing body to run the sport.

The election of Rakhimov would be a major problem for the IOC but they also remain concerned about other issues of governance, including financial management and referee and judging which overshadowed the boxing tournament at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Even though the election of Rakhimov would plunge AIBA into the greatest crisis in its 72-year history, he was given a rousing ovation by the delegates representing 135 National Federations at this Congress at the end of his 15-minute speech during which he constantly attacked former President C K Wu.

Wu stepped down as head of AIBA last December following allegations of mismanagement.

"AIBA is no longer operated by one single individual," Rakhimov said in his speech.

"We have control mechanisms in place to balance power so that boxing will never experience the bad behaviour of the past."

Gafur Rakhimov, left, claimed he has wiped out $40 million worth of debt since becoming AIBA Interim President ©AIBA

Rakhimov claimed that he inherited $40 million (£30 million/€35 million) worth of debt when he took over 10 months ago.

"Previously loans and credits were taken from various companies without proper due diligence," he said.

"Because of these irresponsible actions and financial mismanagement, AIBA was on he brink of bankruptcy.

"As a Federation, we were against the ropes.

"I have been working day and night to earn the trust of our creditors and negotiate the best solution from AIBA.

"This not has been an easy task.

"However, I am happy to report that we have now managed to successfully restructure this $40 million debt against AIBA.

"Through a series of meetings and negotiations, I was able to get most of the credit against AIBA waived.

"For the remaining debts we have been able to transform these into sponsorship deals, none of which involves cash paybacks."