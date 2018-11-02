World record-breaking powerlifter Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar and swimmer Amilova Fotimakhon are among the nominees for October’s International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Allianz Athlete of the Month award.

Mongolia’s Enkhbayar lifted 244 kilograms to set a global mark in the men’s up to 107kg at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta in Indonesia.

It was at the same event that 19-year-old Uzbek Fotimakhon won seven medals, including four goals, and broke world records in the women’s 200 metres individual medley SM13 and 100m breaststroke SB13.

Among the other names on the five-strong shortlist is the United States’ Daniel Romanchuk, who claimed his first major marathon win with victory over Swiss defending champion Marcel Hug in Chicago.

He now sits top of the World Marathon Series XII leaderboard.

Completing the list of nominees is South Korean table tennis player Kim Hyeon Uk and the Japanese women’s goalball team.

Uzbekistan's Amilova Fotimakhon set two swimming world records at the Asian Para Games ©Getty Images

Kim swept aside some strong opposition on his way to winning his first men’s class one global crown at the International Table Tennis Federation Para World Championships in Lasko-Celje in Slovenia, including compatriot and world number one Joo Young Dae in the final.

The Japanese women’s goalball team, meanwhile, overcame Paralympic silver medallists China to claim their first-ever Asian Para Games title.

Tied in the second-half, Japan managed to score three goals to win 5-3 and secure the gold medal.

The public has until Thursday (November 8) to vote for the athlete they want to be the Allianz Athlete of the Month for October via the IPC website's homepage.

The nominations are compiled from submissions by National Paralympic Committees and International Federations.

September’s winner was Dutch rower Corne de Koning after finishing an unbeaten season at the World Championships in Plovdiv in Bulgaria.