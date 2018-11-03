A recent Para ice hockey development camp run by World Para Ice Hockey in Armenia has been praised by various coaches, players and officials from around the world.

The camp, which ran from October 20 to 22, gave advice and taught those in attendance about classifications, officiating and how to play.

Israeli coach Levav Weinberg said it gave him a good chance to connect with the rest of the Para ice hockey community.

“One of the biggest benefits about this camp was that it gives us a good basis to understand and connect us to the biggest Para ice hockey community around the world that can help you and support you and give you good advice,” he said.

“They teach you the basic tools that you need to bring this Para programme back home to Israel and make it much bigger.”

Participants at the camp were taught how to coach the sport and develop a training programme ©Getty Images

Representatives from Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan and Latvia also attended the camp.

Hungarian coach Boldizar Vegh wants to develop the sport further in his country.

“We have many kids trying the sport,” he said.

“We have many facilities.

"We have many resources, and we were thinking about what Para ice hockey can bring to Hungary.”

A similar camp was held in Israel last year in partnership with the Israel Ice Hockey Federation and the sport has reportedly grown significantly since.

Weinberg said he hopes in two years’ time that Israel will compete in their first World Championships.