Ali Farag won an all-Egyptian battle to reach the final of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Qatar Classic.

Farag, the second seed, came up against third-seeded compatriot Tarek Momen in the last four at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.

He proved too strong, winning 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-4 in a little over an hour.

His victory has booked a date with Germany's fourth seed Simon Rösner.

The European player dispatched Peru's Diego Elias 11-6, 11-3, 11-3 in a match which lasted just 31 minutes.

Elias could not back-up his superb quarter-final victory yesterday against Egypt's world number one and reigning world champion Mohamed Elshorbagy.

He needed five games to knock-out the defending Qatar Classic winner yesterday, with that match perhaps taking its toll today.

The final at the men's only PSA World Tour competition will be held tomorrow.