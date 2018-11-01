New Zealand’s Jo Edwards won both her matches today to move to the top of the women’s section one standings at the World Bowls Singles Champion of Champions event in New South Wales in Australia.

Edwards’ first outing saw her claim a 5-5, 13-5 victory over Singapore’s Tammy Tham at St Johns Park Bowling Club.

She then went onto beat Zimbabwe’s Ursula Gripper 10-6, 15-4 to take her overall game record to nine wins and one loss.

Overnight leader Colleen Orr of Australia has dropped to second place, despite defeating Hong Kong’s Shirley Ko 8-9, 15-3, 3-1 in her only game today.

Like Edwards, she also has an overall game record of nine wins and one loss, but trails by virtue of a slightly inferior set record.

In women’s section two, Malaysia’s Nurul Alyani Jamil continues to lead the way thanks to a further two victories today.

A 16-5, 10-2 triumph over Ireland’s Alicia Weir was followed by a 9-6, 8-7 win at the expense of Fiji’s Litia Tikoisuva.

New Zealand's Shannon McIlroy extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches ©Getty Images

There is also no change to the leaders in the men’s event, with New Zealand’s Shannon McIlroy and Australia’s Lee Schraner still setting the standard in sections one and two respectively.

World champion McIlroy extended his unbeaten record to 11 games by beating Japan’s Hisaharu Satoh 9-6, 7-6 and Guernsey’s Todd Priaulx 18-3, 10-1.

Schraner, meanwhile, had wins today against Malaysia’s Zulhilmie Redzuan - 12-6, 12-7 - and Macau’s Su Hong Lam - 11-3, 14-1.

An elite field of 54 players from 32 countries are competing at the 16th edition of the event, which was first held in Australian town Moama in 2003.

The field is made up of 28 men and 26 women.

Qualifying rounds will conclude tomorrow.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday (November 3) and the finals for Sunday (November 4).