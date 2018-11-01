International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) Wheelchair Fencing has announced its calendar for the 2019 season with Cheongju in South Korea being awarded the World Championships.

Taking place less than a year before Tokyo 2020, the World Championships will be the biggest gathering of athletes prior to the Paralympic Games.

As well as world titles, fencers will be also be vying for qualification spots from September 24 to 30.

In addition, the dates and locations of five IWAS Wheelchair Fencing World Cups across the globe have been confirmed.

Like the World Championships, they will also offer the chance for athletes to secure Paralympic berths.

The 2019 World Cup season’s curtain raiser is due to take place at the IWAS World Games in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, from February 10 to 16.

The circuit is then scheduled to move to Pisa in Italy from March 21 to 24 before heading to Brazilian city São Paulo from May 20 to 26.

Poland’s capital Warsaw is set to host the final World Cup before the 2019 World Championships, holding the event from July 10 to 15.

Following the World Championships, the season is due to end in Amsterdam from November 14 to 17.

It will be the first time that the Dutch capital has staged an IWAS Wheelchair Fencing World Cup.

Warsaw is due to host the final IWAS Wheelchair Fencing World Cup before the 2019 World Championships ©Wheelchair Fencing/Twitter

"The 2019 high-level competition calendar features some great new venues and those that have become regular fixtures," Pal Szekeres, chairperson of the IWAS Wheelchair Fencing Sport Executive Committee, said.

"We are looking forward to experiencing the unique nature of each event and expanding our reach into new countries.

"My appreciation goes to each and every Organising Committee for that opportunity.

"However, what is most exciting is the prospect of a World Championships in Asia, before the region hosts Tokyo 2020.

"It is another opportunity to build the profile of the sport and I have no doubt that fencers will deliver some incredible performances.

"I would also like to thank the Local Organising Committee and Kim Moonsik, the secretary general of the Korea Wheelchair Fencing Association, for their bid and commitment to hosting what I am sure will be a World Championships to remember."

The 2019 World Championships are expected to attract 200 athletes from more than 40 countries.

The last edition was held in Italy’s capital Rome in 2017.

This year, following earlier competitions, the qualification process for Tokyo 2020 is due to begin in Tbilisi in Georgia with a World Cup from November 8 to 11.

Kyoto in Japan is then set to take its turn to host from December 13 to 16.