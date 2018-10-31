The International Ski Federation (FIS) has launched a re-design of its official website.

According to the governing body, the new site provides a "user-friendly, one-stop-shopping experience for anyone interested in skiing and snowboarding".

"With a simplified navigation and a focus on competitions and live timing, the new website will highlight what is most important to FIS stakeholders," a statement said.

"The FIS data will be presented in a modern format, while the editorial elements will have a sleek new display."

The website can be reached here and is accessible on mobile, tablet and desktop.

Videos, photo galleries and news stories will all be featured as well as live timing, a calendar of events and results.

Live timing and results from all FIS events will be available ©Getty Images

The website was developed alongside Omnigon, who also developed the FIS app.

"By having all its digital properties under the same umbrella, it ensures a consistent user experience across all FIS digital platforms," the FIS said.

Sarah Lewis, the secretary general of the FIS, added: "We are very pleased to bring the new website to the skiing and snowboarding world.

"It is no easy task to present essentially six sports on the same website to a widely diverse range of users, from National Ski Associations using the content as an everyday working tool, to followers and fans of different disciplines and events, as well as and youngsters looking for a SnowKidz event to attend.

"The new layout is designed for a seamless and simple experience for the user to find all necessary information about our disciplines, and more."