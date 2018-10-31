Frans Mbidi has been dismissed as President of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) by the governing body's Executive Committee after he was accused of corruption and disloyalty.

NFA first vice-president Naftali Ngalangi said in a statement that "drastic action" was required because of Mbidi's conduct in office.

Ngalangi, who takes over as President on an interim basis following the decision to sack Mbidi, alleged the former NFA head had taken a bribe from a Moroccan official to vote for the country in the race for the 2026 World Cup.

He also accused Mbidi of failing to implement Executive Committee decisions as per the statutes, "being untruthful and misrepresenting Executive Committee resolutions to FIFA and Confederation of African Football" and being "generally disloyal to the NFA".

Mbidi's actions had rendered the NFA secretariat "ungovernable", Ngalangi added.

Football in Namibia has been plunged into crisis following the issues in the country's football association ©Getty Images

According to the NFA first vice-president, Mbidi was fired by email as he failed to attend an Executive Committee meeting held earlier this week.

The Executive Committee had to "deliberate on a number of issues which, at the moment are challenging the smooth operation of the NFA, in particular the Executive Committee and the Secretariat's operations" at the meeting.

An Elective Congress to choose a replacement for Mbidi, NFA President since 2014, is scheduled to take place in Windhoek on January 12.

Mbidi had dismissed some of the allegations earlier this year and challenged the Executive Committee to bring misconduct charges against him.