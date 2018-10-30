Paralympic cross-country skier Birgit Skarstein has helped share her expertise with Chinese athletes preparing for their home Games at Beijing 2022.

The Norwegian visited the Chinese capital where she passed on her wisdom to around 100 home nation hopefuls.

She took part in a sitting roller-ski relay with compatriot and Winter Olympian Bente Skari in front of the famous Bird's Nest Stadium, which will host ceremonies at Beijing 2022.

China has little pedigree in cross-country skiing but is desperate to improve in this and other sports before they play host.

Norway and China signed a deal last year to help promote winter sport with Skarstein meeting her country's Royal Family as part of an event dedicated to the link-up.

Birgit Skarstein competes in cross-country skiing and rowing ©Getty Images

Skarstein, who also competes in rowing, will hope to reach her third Winter Paralympics at Beijing 2022.

"With this organisation and the abilities in the team, I think Beijing can really make the Paralympic Winter Games something even bigger and tougher," she said.

"I have a great belief in Beijing 2022."

Wang Qiang, a member of China's national cross-country team, added: "It was a very special occasion for us to learn from the Norwegian skiers in front of such important guests in such an iconic location."