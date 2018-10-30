Malaysia's Nurul Alyani Jamil won all three of her women's section two matches today to move to the top of the standings at the World Bowls Singles Champion of Champions event in New South Wales in Australia.

Jamil started the day by beating Thailand's Patsorn Bryant 11-7, 9-7 at St Johns Park Bowling Club.

She then defeated the United States' Anne Nunes 8-4, 12-6 before overcoming Wales' Judith Wason 11-4, 7-5.

Jamil goes into tomorrow's action, which is made up of rounds seven to nine, with a record of five wins and one loss.

Overnight leader Carmen Anderson of Norfolk Island has dropped to third place after suffering two defeats today.

Anderson lost 9-4, 8-4 to Israel's Ruthy Gilor and 7-6, 7-7 to Ireland's Alicia Weir.

Her sole win today, adding to her three victories from yesterday, came against the Isle of Man's Janice Pilling, who she beat 14-2, 9-4.

Namibia's Marietjie van den Bergh occupies second spot with five wins out of six and an inferior games won-loss record to Jamil.

New Zealand's Shannon McIlroy is still unbeaten in men's section one ©Getty Images

In women's section one, Singapore's Tammy Tham continues to lead the way, despite losing 10-3, 11-9 to Hong Kong's Shirley Ko in her first outing today.

Tham bounced back to beat England's Kirsty Richards 12-2, 21-1 and Canada's Mary Wright 14-4, 8-7.

Today's men's action saw New Zealand's Shannon McIlroy and Wales' Roger Jones extend their unbeaten records in the section one and two standings respectively.

World champion McIlroy had wins today against the Isle of Man's Clive McGreal - 9-5, 12-7 - as well as Ireland's Mark Wilson - 6-5, 9-8 - and Hong Kong's Tony Cheung - 10-3, 12-2.

Jones, meanwhile, firstly defeated Zimbabwe's Aaron Chilundo 12-6, 10-8 before overcoming Samoa's Avala Savanlinaea 16-2, 14-4 and Scotland's Martyn Rice 9-9, 9-6.

An elite field of 54 players from 32 countries are competing at the 16th edition of the event, which was first held in Australian town Moama in 2003.

The field is made up of 28 men and 26 women.

Qualifying rounds will take place through to Friday (November 2), with the semi-finals scheduled for Saturday (November 3) and the finals for Sunday (November 4).