The International Ski Federation (FIS) has announced that the cancelled men's giant slalom event from the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Sölden has been re-scheduled to take place in fellow Austrian resort Saalbach-Hinterglemm on December 20.

Strong winds and heavy snow forced the cancellation of the season-opening event on Sunday (October 28).

After the women's race went ahead as planned on Saturday (October 27), the Austrian resort was hit by a thick layer of overnight snow which covered the race course.

There was approximately 50 centimetres at the top and 40cm at the finish, and work to remove the snow proved to be in vain as the strong winds repeatedly brought more onto the slopes.

Organisers made the decision to cancel with the weather forecast promising no let-up in the conditions.

The FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup calendar has been updated to reflect the change ©FIS

The men's curtain-raiser in Sölden has now been cancelled for two consecutive years due to the weather.

High winds also curtailed the action last year.

France's Tessa Worley won the women's event on Saturday.

Athletes are scheduled to arrive in Saalbach-Hinterglemm on December 18 before free skiing on December 19 and competition the day after.

Levi in Finland is due to host the next stage of the World Cup circuit, with women's and men's slalom on November 17 and 18 respectively.