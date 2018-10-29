Olympic bronze medallist Matt Antoine has announced his retirement from skeleton.

The 33-year-old American was third at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Russia.

He finished this year's United States selection races as the country's top athlete but announced his retirement before his final run.

Antoine, also a mixed team world champion on home ice in Lake Placid in 2012, will now move into coaching.

"Even though I know competing isn't right for me anymore, I still feel like I have a lot to give to the sport," Antoine said.

"I want to be involved, even if it's in a different capacity.

Matt Antoine retires as an Olympic bronze medallist and mixed team world champion ©Getty Images

"I would not have had the career that I have without so many great people within the organisation.

"Coaches, staff, medical personnel; the list goes on.

"Hopefully I can be one of those people to a future athlete."

The US have named Austin Florian, the 2018 North American Cup winner, Kyle Brown and Greg West in their men's team for the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup season.

Savannah Graybill and Kendall Wesenberg have been named in the women's squad.