Legendary Finnish ski jumper Janne Ahonen has retired, according to Finnish newspaper Sanomat.

The 41-year-old, who has 36 World Cup Victories to his name, 10 World Championship medals and two Olympic silvers, has previously announced his retirement twice before.

On each occasion he has come back and competed on the International Ski Federation Ski Jumping World Cup circuit.

"I will never quit ski jumping," he has been quoted as saying.

Janne Ahonen took part in an incredible 412 World Cup events throughout his career ©Getty Images

"I will continue to jump when I feel like it, but I can confirm that I will not take part in any competitions anymore."

Ahonen's career spanned an incredible 25 years, with his World Cup debut coming in December 1992, when he finished 37th.

Since then he has appeared in 412 World Cup events and stood on the podium 108 times, with his last win coming in Kuopio in March 2008.