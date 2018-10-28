Xander Schauffele won the World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Shanghai as American compatriot Tony Finau blew a three-shot overnight lead.

The 25-year-old shared second place with England's defending champion Justin Rose heading into the final round at the Sheshan International Golf Course.

Schauffele birdied the final two holes to end with a four-under round of 68, enough to force a play-off with Finau who carded 71.

He then won the first play-off hole on the sudden death rule, birdying the par-five 18th as Finau required an extra stroke.

Both men ended on 14-under for the tournament.

Rose, the Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist and former US Open champion, was four shots further back in third.

Xander Schauffele birdied the last two holes to force a play-off in Shanghai ©Getty Images

"I was definitely in sort of an attack mode, and I was hitting good shots all day, making good putts," said Schauffele.

"I was doing everything that I needed to do."

American players have now won all four of this year's WGC events.

Phil Mickelson emerged as the winner of the first tournament in Mexico, while Bubba Watson won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Justin Thomas then triumphed at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone.

"I definitely feel this is one that got away," said Finau.