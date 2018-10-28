The opening race of the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup season was ruined by the weather as strong winds and heavy snow forced the cancellation of giant slalom action in Sölden.

After the women's race went ahead as planned yesterday, the Austrian resort was hit by a thick layer of overnight snow which covered the race course.

There was approximately 50 centimetres at the top and 40cm at the finish and work to remove the snow proved to be in vain as the strong winds repeatedly brought more onto the slopes.

Organisers made the decision to cancel with the weather forecast promising no let-up in the conditions.

"It became clear that in those conditions, the safety of the race could not be ensured," an International Ski Federation (FIS) statement said.

"This is why the jury, together with the local Organising Committee and the National Ski Association, took the decision to cancel today's men's giant slalom."

High winds and heavy snow meant safety could not be ensured ©Getty Images

The men's curtain-raiser in Sölden has now been cancelled for two consecutive years due to the weather.

High winds also curtailed the action last year.

The FIS will now hold a men's giant slalom elsewhere this season, with a venue due to be announced early next week.

France's Tessa Worley won the women's event yesterday.

Levi in Finland is due to host the next stage of the World Cup circuit, with women's and men's slalom on November 17 and 18 respectively.