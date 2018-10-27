USA Taekwondo have announced a new long-term deal with mouthguard manufacturer OPRO.

The governing body for taekwondo in the United States have made OPRO their official mouthguard partner, to continue their development of the sport.

USA Taekwondo has claimed nine Olympic medals to their name and their partnership with OPRO aims to promote participation and development of the sport within the US.

As part of the partnership OPRO will supply mouthguards to the American senior, junior and cadet teams as well as taekwondo clubs throughout the US.

Special offers will also be made available to taekwondo club members.

"OPRO is a major supporter of many combat organisations right across the globe and we are truly excited to partner with USA Taekwondo both at national and grassroot levels of the sport," said David Allen, OPRO chief executive.

"We will bring innovation, protection and comfort of the highest levels to all participants, allowing the athletes to concentrate on their performance, distraction free.

"We are truly excited to be partnered with USA Taekwondo and for the exciting times ahead."

In addition, OPRO have also signed junior taekwondo world champion, Anastasija Zolotic, as an ambassador.

Zolotic also won a silver medal at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games this month, despite suffering a fractured hand in the first round.