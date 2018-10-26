La Liga have threatened to take FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after the ruling Council at world football's governing body said it opposed the league holding a top-flight match in the United States.

Spain's premier domestic league is hoping to stage Barcelona's clash with Girona in Miami in January after it signed a 15-year deal with Relevent Sports to expand its reach to the US.

The agreement includes playing one regular La Liga season game in the US.

But the plan has hit another stumbling block after Gianni Infantino confirmed FIFA were against the idea following a Council meeting in Rwanda's capital Kigali today.

"The Council emphasised the sporting principle that official match leagues must be played within the territory of the respective member association," said the FIFA President.

"So the Council has clear views on that."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed their opposition to La Liga's plans at a Council meeting in Rwanda today ©Getty Images

In response, a La Liga spokesperson told Reuters that they will take the case to CAS "urgently" if FIFA delivers an official notification that it prohibits the match taking place in the US.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has also announced its opposition to the controversial move, adding another layer of difficulty for La Liga.

La Liga need approval from the RFEF and FIFA in order for the plan to go ahead.

La Liga President Javier Tebas remained defiant on the issue earlier this week, accusing opponents of "puritanism".

"I am still asking myself why there is so much resistance," Tebas told delegates at the SPORTELMonaco convention.

"The main reason I think is a cultural reason; also the bureaucracy that the football industry has.

"They have created a bureaucratic structure and they don't want this to change…

"They don't care about the future; they want to keep it [the way] it is."



