Czech Republic won the senior biathle mixed relay title as the International Modern Pentathlon Union's Biathle-Triathle World Championships began in Hurghada in Egypt.

Both biathle and triathle are non-Olympic variants of modern pentathlon, with the former a run-swim-run event.

The Czech team of Eliska Přibylová and Ondrej Svechota came out on top in a time of 13min 35.53sec as the competition started on the main beach of Sahl Hasheesh.

Přibylová won the women's individual title at this event in Viveiro in Spain last year.

The swimming legs in Hurghada are taking place in the Red Sea.

South Africa were second today with Lushano Adendorff Smit and Tiaan Rossouw clocking 13:48.60.

Zinayida Batrak and Dmytro Kirpulyanskyy of Ukraine came third in 14:07.20.

The triathle mixed relay event will take place tomorrow.

This discipline is a swim-run-shoot event.

Close to 300 athletes from 24 countries are due to take part across the events in Egypt.