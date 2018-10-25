The International Blind Sports Federation have welcomed the addition of three of their sports to the programme at the European Para Youth Games in 2019.

The European Para Youth Games will be held in Pajulahti, Finland from June 25 to 30, 2019.

Goalball and judo will feature as fully competitive sports at the event, while showdown will make its debut as an exhibition sport.

There are eight sports in total, with visually impaired athletes also able to take part in athletics and swimming, which are run by other governing bodies.

Athletes between the ages of 13 and 23 will also compete in boccia, wheelchair basketball and table tennis.

Judo will feature as a fully competitive sport at the European Para Youth Games ©Getty Images

The Organising Committee expect approximately 600 athletes to compete at the Pajulahti Olympic and Paralympic Training Centre.

To raise awareness for Para-sport, the event will also be free to attend for spectators.

The last edition of the European Para Youth Games were held in Liguria, Italy in 2017.

Germany topped the medal table with a total of 76 medals, 37 of them gold.

Finland, the 2019 hosts, were third on the medal table, taking home a total of 17 medals, nine of which were gold.