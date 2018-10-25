Helmut Krug, Marc Chatelain and Martin Salmingkeit have been recognised at the Swiss Olympic Coach Awards 2018, which honoured those who have contributed to the success of Swiss athletes.

The seventh edition of the Awards was held in the Swiss town of Magglingen in the Sport-Toto-Halle.

The winner of the individual sport award was Krug, coach of the Alpine skier Marco Odermatt who won five gold medals at the 2018 World Junior Ski Championships in Davos.

Chatelain received the award for team sports for his coaching of the Swiss junior golf team, who won silver at the European Championships.

Helmut Krug won the Swiss Olympic Coach Award 2018 for helping Alpine skier Marco Odermatt win five gold medals at the 2018 World Junior Ski Championships in Davos ©Getty Images

The award for Para-sport went to Salmingkeit, the coach of the Swiss Para-swimming team who won two gold, three silver and three bronze medals at the 2018 World Para Swimming European Championships in Dublin.

All award winners received CHF 5,000 (£3,885/$5,011/€4,339) in recognition of their work.

The jury consisted of Peter Regli, President of Swisscoach, Mark Wolf, Head of Trainers Education at the Swiss Federal Office of Sport, Luana Bergamin, Head of Sport and Development at PluSport and Ralph Stöckli, Chef de Mission for Swiss Olympic.