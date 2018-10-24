The risk that lack of suitable waves will spoil the inaugural Olympic surfing competition at Tokyo 2020 in two years' time is "minimal", according to French surfer Justine Dupont.

The big wave specialist has no doubt, however, that artificially produced waves - facilitating more uniform conditions for all competitors and enabling competitions potentially to be staged in highly visible locations at cities far away from the coast - will play a big part in the sport's future.

Interviewed here in Monaco just a month after competing in Japan at the World Surfing Games, Dupont suggested it was very unlikely there would not be the necessary number of days with waves suitable for competition over the entire 15-day stretch of the Games' duration.

The size of the waves was "not necessarily the most important thing", she added.

What mattered was the spectacle.

The Olympic competition will be staged at the Tsurigasaki Beach in Ichinomiya in Chiba.

A total of 20 men and 20 women will take part, with the action due to take place over four days from July 26 to 29.

Justine Dupont competing at last month's World Surfing Games in Tahara, Japan ©Getty Images

As a part of surfing's successful bid to become a part of the Olympic programme in August 2016, competitions in both the ocean and using artificial waves were put forward by the International Surfing Association.

Natural water was selected, prompting concerns in some quarters that the waves in the summer months might not be sufficient for competition.

Between late August and October is considered the best time of year to surf in Japan.

Dupont was positive about her recent Japanese experience at the Surfing Games, which were held in Tahara, and is clearly hoping to be selected for the French team for Tokyo 2020.

The sport's Olympic place is currently only for Tokyo.

However, with the Games set for California, a traditional home of surf culture, in Los Angeles in 2028, if it can remain on the programme for Paris 2024, the sport's chances of securing a permanent place would appear relatively good.